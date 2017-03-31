BHD syndrome: a new case report and a review

Birt-Hogg-Dubé syndrome (BHD), also known as Hornstein–Knickenberg syndrome is an inherited disease associated with skin lesions, lung cysts, pneumothorax and kidney cancer.

Jensen et al. (2017) present a new case report of BHD and a review of the literature. This is a great opportunity to review the genetics, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, treatment, prognosis and follow-up strategies and to draw attention to BHD, unknown to many physicians. Early diagnosis is crucial so that patients can have access to systematic screening for kidney cancer.

The new case report is of a 29-year old female presenting with a spontaneous pneumothorax (SP) two days after running a marathon. The patient also had 11 relatives with cases of SP, therefore she was referred for follow-up. A high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scan showed multiple cysts in the lungs, which led to the suspicion of BHD. Genetic testing revealed a mutation (c.1285delC) in the FLCN gene which confirmed the diagnosis of BHD. Family members were offered genetic counselling and 11 family members were diagnosed. The patient and her affected family members were offered a follow-up program with MRI of the kidneys and pulmonary function tests.

A search on PubMed and Embase with the terms ‘Birt-Hogg-Dubé syndrome’ and ‘Hornstein-Knickenberg syndrome’ identified 330 papers. Additional articles were identified from reference lists of the already identified papers (snow ball search).

The authors then reviewed what is known about BHD based on these publications, some of which we highlight here:

In summary, knowledge in the BHD field is still limited. The variable clinical manifestations of BHD and the fact that no genotype-phenotype correlations have been found, makes early diagnosis and management of BHD complex. Further research is needed to investigate the exact mechanisms of pathogenesis and to optimize the management of BHD patients.